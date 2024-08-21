How the Three Letter Word ‘Run’ Is One of the Most Complex Words in the English Language

Reader’s Digest analyzed the word “run” as being one of the shortest yet most complex words in the modern English language due to the hundred of meanings (645) behind it. They further demonstrate that it’s only the grammatical context that can distinguish intention.

When you run a fever, those three letters have a very different meaning than when you run a bath to treat it or when your bathwater subsequently runs and drenches your cotton bath runner forcing you to have to run out to the store and buy a new one….Who knew such a small word could be so complicated?

