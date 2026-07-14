Artist Shoots iPhone Footage Through a Handmade Multilayered Paper City Diorama

Multi-disciplinary artist Olga Sizoy shot iPhone footage for a music video by Russian rapper Feduk through a handmade, multilayered paper city diorama. This elaborate effect gave the scene a sense of both depth and playfulness while remaining uniquely distinctive.

This custom miniature camera rig creates real parallax and cinematic depth for a music video. …I love experimenting with physical solutions: scale of the space, game between camera and scenery, re-thinking architectural typologies.

Sizoy’s Other Camera Work

via The Awesomer