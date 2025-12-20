A Surprising Thrift Store Find of an Interactive Control Panel for a ‘Multi-Terra Helio-Cell Vehicle 407’

thejmancan came across a surprising thrift store find – a fully interactive control panel for a “Multi-Terra Helio-Cell Vehicle 407”.

The vehicle’s homemade panel featured a purple steering wheel, tactile switches, and levers for “plasma charge”, “STX discharge”, and “active camouflage”, all of which he engaged. He also surmised that this was made by some lucky kid’s cool uncle.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk