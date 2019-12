In a bemired episode of the True Facts series, the hilariously deadpan Ze Frank (previously) explains how amphibious mudskippers eat, drink, lay eggs and go about their daily lives both in and out of the water. Basically, how the mudskipper do.

Mudskippers gets what they gets and don’t throws the fits. …Remember, just because you don’t have the big boney muscly fins doesn’t mean that you can’t do incredible things with what you are. Given, that is how the mudskipper do.