An Incredible Medley of Unforgettable Movie Soundtracks

This 23-minute session is a tribute to some of our favourite cinema music, featuring our take on ‘The Power of Love’ (Back to the Future), ‘Born to be Wild’ (Easy Rider), ‘The Sound of Silence’ (The Graduate), and the iconic ‘Top Gun Anthem.’ We also play Vince DiCola’s legendary ‘Training Montage’ and ‘Theme from Rocky IV,’ alongside the classic ‘Ghostbusters’ theme by Ray Parker Jr.