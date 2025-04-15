Ten of the Most Memorable Movie Moments When the Character Knows They’re About to Die

Cinematic essayer The Lamphouse shared ten of his of what he believes are the best moments in movies when the character knows that they are about to die. The responses to this particular situation vary, but ultimately the character knows that there’s nothing that can be done about it.

There are moments in movies where a character knows they’re just completely screwed. Moments where characters know they are about to bite it and try to squeeze in a final second to say something cool, something funny, or maybe something defeated.