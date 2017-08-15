Laughing Squid

Devo Lounge Band Mongolounge Performing ‘Uncontrollable Urge’ in San Francisco

While visiting San Francisco last month, we happened to catch my friend Loid‘s wonderful band Mongolounge playing a set at the Bay View Boat Club. Mongolounge performs Devo songs in the style of a lounge band and is part of the triad of Devo bands led by Loid that also include Mongoloid and Cookie Mongoloid.

Here’s a video I shot that night of Mongolounge doing an awesome performance of “Uncontrollable Urge”. Loid is on lead vocals, our friend Laird Rickard is playing the trombone and our friend Mike Dingle appears at the end of the video swapping out Loid’s mic (Mike hosted the evening).

Big thanks to Michael Lyons for letting us know about this gig and Eddie Codel for joining us.

