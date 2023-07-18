Science Fiction Vehicles Reimagined in the Vintage Style of Modern Mechanix Magazine

Chet Phillips, a talented illustrator in Austin, Texas, reimagined six fictional vehicles featured in science fiction and cult classics as front covers in the vintage style of Modern Mechanix magazine. The magazine, known for its exaggerated illustrations, was popular in the early to mid part of the 20th Century.

This series of six 11 x 14 prints emulates the vintage feel of Modern Mechanix covers from the 30s and 40s. Illustrated by Chet Phillips, the series theme showcases alternative versions of sci-fi vehicles from cult movies and classic TV.

The prints can be purchased through Phillips’ Etsy Shop.