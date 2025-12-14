A Tour Inside a Thoughtfully Designed Minimalist Houseboat on a London Canal

Bryce Langston, of the series Living Big in a Tiny House, visited a sleek, thoughtfully designed minimalist houseboat on the River Thames on the outskirts of London. Owner Mark explained that he had previously worked in construction, so he was able to build the boat according to his wants and needs while maintaining a sense of calm and a view of the water at all times.

Inside, the space feels bright and calm with clean lines, clever storage and a timeless sense of style. The full-sized kitchen and washing machine make daily life easy and practical, while the large windows sit close to the water, filling the home with light and ever-changing views of the Thames.

Mark’s brother Jimmy also built a tiny home of his own onto the back of a large truck.