Miniature Violin Made Using Wooden Popsicle Sticks

A post shared by Cath (@thesquaretospare) on Jul 21, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Artist Cath of The Square to Spare has created a great video tutorial on how to make a miniature violin using wooden Popsicle sticks, coffee stirrers, toothpicks, and string.

A post shared by Cath (@thesquaretospare) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

A post shared by Cath (@thesquaretospare) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT