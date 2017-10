Juliana LePine , a talented Brazilian artist who generously offers instructional videos on her craft, expertly sculpted out of clay, a highly detailed, miniature model of Freddie Mercury . The final version had Mercury striking one of his most iconic poses while performing at the Live Aid concert in 1985. The gorgeous soundtrack was provided by Gary Smyth .

