An Amazing Mini Golf Themed Marble Machine

Stuntman and woodworker Ben Tardif has created an amazing mini golf themed marble machine that features 4 different tracks and a dozen holes. Ben shared his entire design process on YouTube.

All four tracks are now complete and it works! In this video, I finish all the elements that still needed to be completed such as the waterfalls, painting the outside walls, and sealing the paint. Machines like this are often referred to as a marble run, rube goldberg machine, marble maze, or a rolling ball sculpture.

Mini Golf Marble Machine

