The Millennium Falcon Lands at the World’s Largest Miniature Airport at Miniatur Wunderland in Germany

by at on

The Knuffingen Airport, on display at Miniatur Wunderland in Germany, is the world’s largest model airport, which took six years to build and is based on the real life Hamburg Airport. The incredible airport exhibit, which first opened in May 2011, features over forty aircraft that take off and land and ninety vehicles that automatically move all around the runways. In a video created by CNET in 2016, a miniature Millennium Falcon took off from the model airport on a trip to the Death Star and then returned for a safe landing.

via reddit

