The Millennium Falcon Lands at the World’s Largest Miniature Airport at Miniatur Wunderland in Germany

The Knuffingen Airport , on display at Miniatur Wunderland in Germany, is the world’s largest model airport, which took six years to build and is based on the real life Hamburg Airport . The incredible airport exhibit, which first opened in May 2011, features over forty aircraft that take off and land and ninety vehicles that automatically move all around the runways. In a video created by CNET in 2016, a miniature Millennium Falcon took off from the model airport on a trip to the Death Star and then returned for a safe landing.

