Mick Fleetwood Reunites With the USC Trojan Marching Band to Play Drums on Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Tusk’

Legendary drummer Mick Fleetwood reunited with the USC Trojan Marching Band to play the Fleetwood Mac hit “Tusk” before a game against Northwestern University in November 2025.

Mick Fleetwood reunited with the USC Trojan Marching Band for a performance of ‘Tusk before the Northwestern vs USC game on Nov. 7, 2025. Also featuring the USC Song Leaders and USC Spirit Leaders.

The Trojan Marching Band recorded ‘Tusk’ with Fleetwood Mac at Dodger Stadium in 1979.

The USC History With ‘Tusk’

‘Tusk’ at USC Homecoming in 2010