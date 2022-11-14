A Strangely Fitting Mashup of ‘One’ by Metallica With Men at Work’s ‘Down Under’

Prolific video editor Bill McClintock has put together a mashup that combines the nightmarish lyrics of the Metallica song “One” with the happy-go-lucky music from “Down Under” by Men at Work. The two songs are incredibly disparate in tone, theme, and genre, yet when it’s all put together, it seems strangely fitting. McClintock also included some Judas Priest in the mashup, as one should always do.

Mentallica – “Land Down One-der” Music used in this mashup: Men at Work – Down Under Metallica – One Judas Priest – Painkiller