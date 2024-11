Using a Metal Whisk As a Cheap Guitar Delay Effect

Swedish composer and musician Frej Wedlund humorously tucked a metal whisk between the lowest strings on his guitar and played a note on a higher string, demonstrating that this kitchen implement can be used as a cheap but effective delay effect.

When tape delay isn’t hipster enough so you spring for the physical delay

Wedlund also made his guitar sound like a synthesizer with the use of a pencil.