Men At Work Perform Their 1981 Hit ‘Who Can It Be Now’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

The newest iteration of Men at Work, led by the incredibly talented Colin Hay, performed an incredible yet nostalgic version of their classic 1981 song “Who Can It Be Now” while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The band will be touring the United States, Mexico, and South America starting in the spring of 2026, with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife joining them in Pompano Beach, Florida, on July 16, 2026. Hay will separately be touring his new acoustic album Man at Work Vol. 2 at the beginning of the year and will also be joining Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band in June.

