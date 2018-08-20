Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Agoraphobic Boy Without a Body Tries to Comfort People Literally Melting Down From Stress

by at on

In a brilliant student animation by Amy J. Xu entitled “Melt Down“, an agoraphobic boy who lacks a body, is sent out to the store to buy more paint after he spills a whole can on the floor. Along the way, he encounters all sorts of people who are just as anxious or self-loathing as he. Inside the paint store, he watches as the inventory around a nervous clerk starts to melt under the withering anger of his manager. On his way back with the paint, he gets hit by a car. The driver immediately starts to melt down from the stress of it all. However, since the boy had no body, he was fine and quickly ran to comfort the dripping driver to let him know it was all going to be okay.

Melt Down was my senior year film at Pratt Institute. It’s a surrealist narrative story about a body-less boy who doesn’t want to go outside, among other wacky characters in a world where people melt from stress.

via Vimeo Staff Picks



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP