An Amusing Compilation of Astounding Medieval Myths

Dr. James Wade of MedievalMadness narrated a amusing compilation of astounding myths, rumors, and folklore from the Medieval Era of history.

In 2016, the English theoretical physicist, Stephen Hawking said, “We spend a great deal of time studying history, which, let’s face it, is mostly the history of stupidity”. During the Middle Ages people put their faith in things that we now know to be complete nonsense. Here we are going to take a look at some of those outrageous beliefs.

This includes such ideas as Water Dragons (who ruled washing), the Wandering Womb (responsible for ailments in women), Sin (regarding the sexuality of women), the Ocean Sky (a misconstrued interpretation of the horizon), the Pest Maiden (a mystical woman who spread the plague), Physiognomy (physical features responsible for personality), and The Beavers and the Bees ( a tale about proving one’s manhood).