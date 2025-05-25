The Off-Putting Medieval Job of ‘Gong Farmer’ Who Collected and Disposed of Human Waste After Dark

James Wade of MedievalMadness took a deep look one of the most necessary, yet off-putting jobs in the Middle Ages, the “gong farmer” or poo collector.

These workers were responsible for collecting and disposing of human excrement out of homes and away from the streets. It was hard and dangerous work that could only take place at night, although there were some highlights as amongst the detritus there might be a ring or a gold coin that had fallen off a finger or out of a pocket. Despite these accidental riches, the gong farmer was not held in high regard, but it was a job that needed to be done.

Described as one of the most disgusting jobs in history, the ‘gong farmer’ or ‘gong scourer’ played a vital role in keeping the medieval world a more hygienic place. Let’s travel back in time and take a look at what was one of the nastiest jobs of the Middle Ages – the ‘Gong Farmer’.

