Zohran Mamdani Becomes First Sitting NYC Mayor to Officiate Weddings at City Clerk’s Office

In celebration of Valentine’s Day 2026, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani became the very first sitting mayor to officiate weddings at the NYC Marriage Bureau at the City Clerk‘s office. Couples who were there for their nuptials were incredibly surprised and overjoyed, leading the Mayor to call this place “The Happiest Government Building In The World”.

Last week, the Mayor officiated half a dozen weddings, becoming the first sitting mayor to do so. Happy Valentine’s Day, New York.

City Clerk Michael McSweeney also spoke about the incredible diversity and joy of the many people who have come to New York City to get married.

Everyone from every walk of life comes here to get married. We have people coming in from all over the world as part of their New York City vacation to get married. And we have people who are getting married on their lunch break. Every country in the world is represented here, richest to the least richest. Everybody comes here to get married. And that’s part of the magic