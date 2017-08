Marvel has released a new trailer for their upcoming Inhumans television series coming to ABC . The trailer gives us a look at Maximus ‘ ( Iwan Rheon ) military coup against Black Bolt ( Anson Mount ), which ends up bringing an all out war to Earth. The first two episodes of Inhumans are set to premiere on Friday, September 1st, 2017 in IMAX theaters and the series will then make its network debut on September 29th.

