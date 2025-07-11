Superhero Landings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Disney put together a marvelous compilation of legendary MCU superhero landing poses, which are incredibly distinctive to viewers. In fact, Natasha Romanoff’s adoptive sister Yelena Belova explained it beautifully while simultaneously making fun of the pose in an amusing scene from Black Widow,

Why do you guys do that thing? …The thing you do when you’re fighting and then like the there’s this thing that you do when you whip your hair when you’re fighting with the arm and the hair and you do like a fighting pose. You’re such a poser. .. I mean they’re great poses but it does look like you think everyone’s looking at you

Such A Poser

‘Black Widow’ Landing Poses

