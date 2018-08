Marvel Studios is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a film festival featuring all 20 films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe screened in IMAX theaters from August 30th through September 6th, 2018.

It’s the 10th Anniversary of @MarvelStudios and we’re celebrating. For the first time ever, you can experience all 20 films from the MCU, only in IMAX. Secure your seat: https://t.co/uSgd30TFqL pic.twitter.com/lopaGKV6Qh

— IMAX (@IMAX) August 10, 2018