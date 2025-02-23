Illustrated Periodic Tables Featuring the Superheroes and Villains of Marvel and DC Comics

Writer and editor Melanie Scott wrote a very entertaining book that features the superheroes and villains of Marvel as illustrated periodic tables. Each page of each book looks at the chemistry that caused the hero to get his or her superpowers.

The Periodic Table of Marvel expertly classifies key and lesser known Marvel characters to reveal the properties that bind them, the catalysts that created them, the chain reactions that energize them, and the underlying structures and formulas that underpin the Marvel Universe.

Scott also wrote one that is dedicated to the elements of the DC Comics.

Whether Atlantean or Amazonian, magical or elemental, technologically augmented or genetically evolved, key and lesser-known DC characters are expertly classified in The Periodic Table of DC to illuminate the properties that bind them, the catalysts that created them, the active agents that energize them, and the fundamental forces that underpin the DC Multiverse.

