Mongolian Contortionist Performs Marinelli Bend for Over Four Minutes to Set Guinness World Record

Contortionist Tsatsral Erdenebileg set the Guinness World Record for the “Longest Time To Hold The Marinelli Bend Position” for an incredible 4 minutes and 17 seconds. This remarkable record was achieved on the set of the show Rekorlar Dunyasi in Istanbul, Turkey in 2013.

Erdenebileg, who is originally from Mongolia, now lives in Las Vegas and performs with Cirque du Soleil and MSC Cruises.

The Marinelli bend is a complicated form of contortion that requires the performer to balance their entire body weight onto a bite plate. The legs fold over so that the buttocks are touching the head while the toes point out in front. It is considered a very difficult and even dangerous move.