A Beautifully Detailed Map of the Constellations

Dominic Walliman of Domain of Science created a beautifully detailed map of the constellations and explained how he categorized his illustrated icons according to astrology. Walliman also discussed how and why the night sky was divided and named as it is.

I wanted to learn all the constellations so I drew them all, and here they are, all 88 constellations, where they sit in the night sky and the people who defined them. I also look at the geometry of the night sky, the ecliptic, the constellations of the zodiac and the coverage of the entire northern and southern hemisphere.

This incredibly informative poster is available for purchase on his Domain of Science site and his DTFBA site (for North America).