A Little Green Mantis Does a Entertaining Little Dance on the Dashboard of a Moving Car

While sitting in traffic on a Japanese highway in Nagoya, Aichi, an amused couple noticed that a little green mantis had landed on the dashboard of their car. They believed that the insect would just fly away when they they started moving again. Surprisingly, however, the mantis remained in place, stretching its body back an forth in an entertaining little dance.

There was a mantis already on the dashboard of our car, we thought he would go elsewhere as the car was put in drive. As we proceeded to drive the mantis started to dance.


