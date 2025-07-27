Artist Cleverly Turns Manhole Cover Into a Waffle Maker for a 3D Chalk-Drawn Possum and Squirrel

Sidewalk artist David Zinn, who has created a wonderful menagerie of characters that he draws onto the streets of Ann Arbor, Michigan, very cleverly turned a cement-smeared manhole cover into a waffle iron for a 3D chalk-drawn possum and squirrel, whom he named Clem and Stuart.

Later that day, Clem and Stuart’s new business venture hit a rough patch when they learned that waffle makers need to be plugged in. This temporary street art installation was created with chalk, charcoal and a concrete-smeared utility cover on August 17, 2023.