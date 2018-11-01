Man Who Lost the Use of His Legs Regains the Ability to Walk Due to Electrodes Implanted Into His Spine

A young man named David Mzee who lost the use of his legs due to injury, was given the chance to walk again with the amazing use of electrodes implanted into his spine. This implanted targeted neurotechnology doesn’t necessarily cause movement, rather they amplify the message being sent within the body.

A combination of the implants and therapy gave Mzee the ability and confidence to take his first steps in the six years he was wheelchair-bound. Initially Mzee needed full body support help him with his balance, but eventually was able to let that go when he was more sure of his new footing. Two other patients who had the ability to walk were also aided by this implant surgery.