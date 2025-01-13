Man Reunites With His Missing Dog Five Days After Their House Burned Down in the Palisades Fire

During the horrific Palisades Fire that devastated a large part of Los Angeles, a man named Casey Colvin was desperate to get home to his two dogs, Oreo and Tika Tika Tika, however Colvin wasn’t at his house when the evacuation notice came. A firefighter offered to help a visibly upset Colvin and went to the house to retrieve both dogs, but only Tika Tika Tika came out.

NBC reporter Liz Kreutz followed the story from start to finish.

A firefighter saw him crying and came to help. He took Casey’s address and went back to his home to see if he could get the dogs. At that time, Casey’s home had not burned and shortly after, the firefighter returned to the staging area with Tika Tika Tika. We were there as Casey reunited with his sweet girl. But Oreo, a rescue who Casey says is behavioral, apparently ran out of the house and is now missing.

Oreo, the other dog had hidden around the neighborhood for five days before finally reuniting with his worried human.

OREO HAS BEEN FOUND!!! Casey called me right after my last post and told me there were eyes on Oreo. We rushed to his street where Oreo was hiding in his neighbor’s home. The moment he saw Casey he came running. An incredible moment and bright spot in such a devastating time.