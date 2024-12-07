Man Puts a ‘Bull in a China Shop’ to See What Happens

Zac Alsop, a very guy who previously entered a robotic dog into a prestigious dog show, wanted to test the old adage “like a bull in a china shop” in real life.

This is a bull and this is a china shop, and according to an English phrase, this is the worst place for a bull to be. This made me wonder, would a bull actually destroy a china shop if given the chance? Or have we been using the phrase wrong all these years?

He first visited his cousin’s farm to see if there was a bull available. Unfortunately that didn’t work out, so he went to Madrid, Spain to visit a man called Hector, who breeds bulls for the far more humane, non-violent sport of “Bull Leaping”. They picked out a sturdy looking bull, whom Alsop named Bruce.

Hector explained that the bulls here actually have a much better life than those being bred for just meat and dairy. But now that we’ve met the babies it was time to meet the main man. …I think we call him Bruce or something. Bruce is a big name. Bruce bull was and he had a lot of pressure on his shoulders. “Bruce tomorrow we want a good performance literally the reputation of every bull on Earth is riding on how you approach this china shop.”

In terms of the china shop, Alsop eventually decided that it was easier to build his own. He enlisted the carpentry services of his friend José for the build. Alsop was also concerned that how ceramic shards might hurt the bull. Although he was assured that the bull’s hide is tough enough, Alsop engaged the services of prop maker Callum Fellows to make pieces out of “siliglass”, which smash easily without harm.

Here’s where I run into a little conundrum. China when it’s smashed is pretty sharp. While I’m convinced the bull isn’t going to knock anything over and Hector has assured me real china wouldn’t even hurt the bull, I don’t want to risk it. That’s where I came to a solution thanks to one of you guys on Instagram called Callum. He makes props for movies using something called “siliglass” which looks like glass but it’s soft and crumbles on impact.



Once the china shop was finished and assembled, it contained1,000 pieces on nine separate shelves, including two real ceramic pieces stolen from his mum. After much ado, Bruce was let inside the shop. He smashed the first shelf upon entering but after that, the bull gave a proper sniff at the shelves before calmly walking out. He did return, however, altogether much too ready to take advantage of Alsop’s smashing deals.

So this was it. Zach’s China Shop was officially open for business. Hello and welcome to Zach’s China Shop. We have a fine selection of fine bone china here. We have a smashing deal for you today and anything off this rack is 10% off. I want to see it all gone gone gone. Well Bruce it looks like it’s in your hands now please don’t let my mother down…It’s done. He’s left. …Bruce clearly wasn’t finished browsing my Fine China in fact he took a particular interest in the 10% off shelves.

After all this, Alsop learned that the adage was true. Luckily, his mum’s pieces remained safe throughout Bruce’s china carnage.

So what happens when you put a bull in a china shop? Chaos apparently. But at least Bruce spared me an awkward conversation with my mum.