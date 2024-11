Singer’s Dad Makes Tiny ‘Ancient’ Scrolls With Secret Messages That He Hides in Historic Locations

The father of British musician Inés Rae shared how he makes tiny scrolls that he cuts out, dips in tea, and rolls around a bit in the dirt to make them look old. When the scrolls are ready, he hides them in historical locations such as cathedrals, where the lucky person who finds it can read a secret message.

Whoever finds this secret scroll shall see a picture of a vole.