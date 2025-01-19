Man Freezes His Long Hair Upright in Frigid Minnesota Winter Weather for the ‘Wet Hair Challenge’

Jake Fischer of Voicesofjake participated in the “Wet Hair Challenge” by stepping outside in -20°F (-29°C) weather on winter’s day in Minnesota and soaked his long ginger hair in water and wrung it out to see how fast it would freeze. Fischer then laid down on a table and looked at a squirrel so that once his hair froze it would stand straight up, which it did in a manner very reminiscent of Marge Simpson.

Fischer also completed the same challenge with his family.

Fischer also shares photos of his frozen beard, eyebrows, and eyelashes.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

