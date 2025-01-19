Man Freezes His Long Hair Upright in Frigid Minnesota Winter Weather for the ‘Wet Hair Challenge’

Jake Fischer of Voicesofjake participated in the “Wet Hair Challenge” by stepping outside in -20°F (-29°C) weather on winter’s day in Minnesota and soaked his long ginger hair in water and wrung it out to see how fast it would freeze. Fischer then laid down on a table and looked at a squirrel so that once his hair froze it would stand straight up, which it did in a manner very reminiscent of Marge Simpson.

Fischer also completed the same challenge with his family.

Fischer also shares photos of his frozen beard, eyebrows, and eyelashes.