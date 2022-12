Man Discourages Persistent Turkey From Following Him

Businessman Carrington Wentz noticed that a rather persistent turkey was trying to follow him as he was on his way to work.

When work comes for me close to the Holidays.

Despite Wentz’s elegant non-gender specific pleas, the determined bird kept at it, annoying the man even further.

Absolutely not. You’re done. No ma’am …no sir. Whatever. I’m not ****ing gendering you.