Determined Scottish YouTuber Mike Boyd of the Learn Quick series challenged himself to quickly learn how to break a wine glass using only his voice. It took him approximately 4 hours and 29 minutes over the period of 14 days.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!