Determined Mama Raccoon Relocates Her Babies After Humane Rescue From a Window Well

The compassionate people at Gates Wildlife Control in Toronto were were called in by homeowners to humanely remove a very determined mama raccoon and her litter of five babies from a window well in their yard. The mama was off finding food, so the rescuer quickly put all five babies into a safety box so that they could be easily located. When she returned in the middle of the night, she decided to relocate them herself.

Gates Wildlife placed the babies somewhere safe, and that night, Mama came back and moved each one to their new home in the wild

The Original Video