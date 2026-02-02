A Sleek See-Through Electric Guitar Featuring Magnetically Hovering Strings

Swedish engineering musician Mattias Krantz, who enjoys experimenting with all sorts of instruments, created a sleek see-through electric guitar with magnetically hovering strings.

This guitar looks pretty normal until ou notice the strings aren’t attached to the body. They’re pulled in tensio by these extremely powerful magnets. And this gap changes everything.

The idea came to Krantz when he randomly tied magnets to the ends of guitar strings and the project grew from there. He tried a variety of different magnets, until he found the perfect sound.

And all of this started with me just tying a small magnet on each guitar string. This looks cool. Look at this. But when I tried playing it, it didn’t even make a sound. …Honestly, when you play it like this, you cannot forget that the strings areliterally not touching anything here. I can’t believe this guitar works.