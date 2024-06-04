Lovebird Is Granted a Free Pass Into Forbidden Kitchen Cupboard Despite Previous Ban

The adorably determined lovebird named Princetopher who was banned entry into kitchen cupboards due to all the broken glassware, was granted a free pass into said cupboard by her generous human Tamia, who kept a close eye on her bird. Princetopher was beyond elated and even did a happy dance after a bit of knocking about and growling.

The happy dance at the end

Tamia Replaced Breakable Glasses With Plastic Cups

via Born in Space