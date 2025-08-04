Rhetty for History shared the distinctive sounds of classic toys, gadgets, and electronics from the past that are seldom heard anymore.

The items include a View-Master, a rotary telephone, a clock radio, a cassette player, a Boombox, a shortwave radio, an SLR camera, a VCR, and more. Many of these sounds may become obsolete at some point, however documentarians are keeping track of disappearing sounds.

Certain noises will be permanently engrained in our memories. However, many of these sounds kids won’t know. If you grew up with these items then there is no way you could ever forget them.