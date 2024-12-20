Lost Family Dog Is Located Using a Thermal Imaging Drone After Being Missing for 16 Days

Andre Rocke, the owner and founder of Four K Videos in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, volunteered his thermal imaging drone to locate Chibs, a beloved family dog who had gone missing in the town of Coventry.

Your best friend is missing… So we were in Coventry last night searching for a lost dog and came across this family of deer who seemed oblivious to the darkness and freezing temperatures. Thermal video drones add a whole new dimension to search and rescue as well as industrial applications for homes and facilities.

Rocke and the family kept the search going for 16 days before the drone spotted Chibs alone in a field, cold, injured and very hungry.

Lost for 16 days, hit by a car, and we finally found her hiding in a field. …This golden retriever was finally spotted in the deep brush where we found it using thermal drone technology. The owner woke up the cold and exhausted pup with a French fry and a few tears of joy.

The Thermal Imaging of the Search