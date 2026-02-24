The Enduring Cleverness of ‘Looney Tunes’ Cartoons

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced that they will be airing Looney Tunes cartoons alongside the movies with which they debuted.

For the first time since these cartoons appeared, they will be programmed and presented alongside the very classic films with which they debuted, and that’s something to say “Sufferin’ Succotash!” about.

To help introduce this incredible announcement, TCM invited comedy stars such as Patton Oswalt, Dana Gould, Bill Hader, and Joe Dante to talk about the enduring cleverness and comedic brilliance of these iconic cartoon characters.

