Long Island Contractors Humorously Construct a Gingerbread House Using Tools of Their Trade

Long Island Wise Guy captured amusing footage of Long Island contractors who were gathered at Chef Robert Chiappone‘s place to expertly construct a gingerbread house using the tools of their trades to get it done on time and on budget. This included including a tape measure, shop vac, and a hard hat. They also made sure they had the proper permits to build.

I called Vinny for the permits, he’s comin’