Educational littleBits Droid Inventor Kit Lets Kids Build Their Own Custom Star Wars Droid

The folks at littleBits have released an educational littleBits Droid Inventor Kit that allows children to build their own custom Star Wars droid with their own bare hands and make it come to life it with electronic blocks. The kit is available to purchase from Amazon and the the littleBits website.

The kit comes with everything kids need to create and control their own Droid – right down to the battery – plus stickers and extra accessories.

– Includes 6 Bits, 20 Droid parts & 3 sticker sheets

– Find instructions in the free app

– Comes loaded with 20 authentic Droid sounds