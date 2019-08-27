A Little Girl Dressed As Rey Uses ‘The Force’ to Divert an Imperial Parade at Disney’s Star Wars Launch Bay

While visiting Disney World in February 2019, a little girl named Bowie from Rome, Georgia, dressed as the very inspirational Star Wars character Rey, put on a tough face and used “The Force” to divert an Imperial parade at the interactive Star Wars Launch Bay.

Many of the marchers slowed to pay momentary tribute to this little Rey, while others stopped to give her a hug. Bowie’s mom, hairstylist Moe Foster Hicks, stood right behind her young daughter, giving her the courage she needed to face her character’s enemies head-on.