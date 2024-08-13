Little Girl Treats Her Beloved Bearded Dragon As If She Were Her Baby Daughter

A little girl named Vera treats Strawberry, her beloved bearded dragon as if she were her baby daughter. Vera reads to Strawberry, cuddles with her, dresses her up for all different occasions, and even gives Strawberry rides in her Barbie cars.

They spend as much time together there as possible. …Whether that’s reading stories or you know, playing with dolls. She always wants to include Strawberry in everything she does.

According to Vera’s mom Lindsay, Vera fell in love with reptiles at a very young age, so she brought Strawberry into their lives.

When she was small, she started showing a big interest in reptiles so I bought her a bunch of toy snakes. After that we started looking into more of the reptiles and ended up getting her Strawberry.

Now Vera is showing her little sister how to be gentle with Strawberry.

Having strawberry in her life has made her very compassionate …she takes that knowledge and she works with her little sister to teach her how to care for Strawberry.