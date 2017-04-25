Little Boy Distracted by a Racy Strip Club Ad on Van Says ‘Ooh La La!’ and Crashes Bicycle Into a Wall

ViralHog shared amusing footage from a man in Stockholm, Sweden of a his little nephew riding his bike down the sidewalk when suddenly becoming distracted by a racy strip club ad plastered on a van. The kid hilariously says, “ooh la la!,” before accidentally crashing his bicycle into a wall.

“I was babysitting my nephew and saw the Privé car with the naked girls posters on their car, so I started filming it for a friend, you know, just between guys. Meanwhile Dali (my nephew) was biking behind me, suddenly, very loudly saying “Oh La La”, which he does when he sees girls, haha! And he was so into it, that he crashed into the restaurants outdoor seating with his bike! The girl walking by was just a stranger passing by, and ran up to help him. In all it was just a random act that led to this very funny movie clip!”