Movies Featuring Soundtracks Using Songs That Literally Reference Random Lines in a Scene

Mehdi (a.k.a. “DrMachakil“) has created a hilarious video where classic and modern films feature soundtracks using songs that literally reference random lines in a scene. They feature musically enhanced scenes from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Terminator 2, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

