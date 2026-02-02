The Devastating Effects a Lightsaber Would Have on the Human Body in the Real World

The aptly named Mr. Death explained the devastation a Lightsaber would have on the human body if the weapon from the fictional world of Star Wars were used in the real world.

No movie cuts. No dramatic screams. Just physics, heat, nerves… and the last few seconds your body would experience. …Sci-fi weapon. Real consequences.

He further notes that, while the weapon looks survivable in the movies, this 20,000° C (36,032° F) plasma knife would actually be quite devastating to the human body in an instant.

People survive lightsaber wounds all the time…So, what gives? Why do they survive, but you’re dead in 30 seconds? Answer: sci-fi BS …In reality, there’s no magic healing juice, no force to keep you alive, just you, a hole in your chest, and the extremelyangry laws of thermodynamics.

via The Awesomer