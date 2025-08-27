Man Lights Increasingly Larger Fireworks Under a Cooking Pot To Make It Fly Increasingly Higher

A daring man in China lit increasingly larger fireworks under a metal cooking pot that flew higher and higher as the size of the fireworks increased. The performance of the pot was quite impressive in that no matter how high it went, it always landed intact.

Putting various Chinese firecrackers to the ultimate test: under a pot! Watch as we explore these pyrotechnics’ explosive power, sound levels, and lift force. This video showcases the different effects of each firecracker, from loud bangs to impressive launches.